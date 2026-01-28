Temple dedicated to Lord Ram’s son restored in Lahore, opened to public

Lahore The Loh Temple, located at the historical Lahore Fort in the Punjab province of Pakistan, has fully been restored and opened for public. (PTI)

The Loh Temple, dedicated to one of Lord Ram’s sons, located at the historical Lahore Fort in Punjab province of Pakistan, has been fully restored and opened for the public.

The Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) said on Tuesday that it has completed the conservation of Loh Temple along with two other monuments — the Sikh-era Hammam and Athdara Pavilion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh — in collaboration with the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan.

The Loh Temple comprises a cluster of interconnected chambers located within the Lahore Fort. Loh Temple is an open-to-sky space housing a memorial shrine. The Loh or Lava temple is dedicated to Lava (Luv), elder son of Lord Ram. According to Hindu beliefs, Lahore is named after him. It was partially restored in 2018.

“The restoration initiative aims to celebrate Lahore Fort’s rich cross-cultural heritage, reflected in its Sikh and Hindu temples, Mughal mosques and structures from the British period,” WCLA spokesperson Tania Qureshi said and added extensive techniques have been employed as a part of the conservation process.

Last year, a Sikh researcher identified some 100 monuments at the Lahore Fort maintained during the Sikh era (1799-1849), detailing its historical significance. Of them, around 30 monuments do not exist today.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of Lahore Fort and its historical significance during the Sikh Empire, WCLA engaged Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia, a US-based Sikh researcher, to write a tour guidebook — Lahore Fort during the Sikh Empire.

“The Lahore Fort, a sentimental monument deeply ingrained in the Sikh psyche, served as the seat of power for the Sikh Empire for nearly half a century. It holds a special place in my heart, as my ancestors held esteemed positions within the Sikh court as per Umdat ut Tawarikh – the Persian records of the court,” Dr Butalia told PTI.