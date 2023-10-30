News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Temple priest found dead in Yamunanagar

Temple priest found dead in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Oct 30, 2023 07:54 AM IST

A day after a temple priest was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Yamunanagar’s Radaur, the police registered a case of murder on Sunday.

Police said they were informed around noon after the temple remained locked for the day (Getty image)

The body of Rajaram, 65, who was a priest at a Hanuman Temple near Sangipur for the last 25 years, was found soaked in blood in his residential room in the temple on Saturday.

Police said they were informed around noon after the temple remained locked for the day.

Priest’s younger brother Rajkumar said the gate was opened from inside and when the room was checked, it was found locked from outside.

“After getting in, my brother’s body was found on the floor with head injuries,” he added.

SHO Anant Ram said an autopsy was conducted on Sunday and the body was handed over to the family.

“There were several injury marks on the body. A final report will ascertain the use of weapons. A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown men,” he added.

Monday, October 30, 2023
