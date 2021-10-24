Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tension prevails between two communities in Jind village
Tension prevails between two communities in Jind village

Tension prevailed in Jind’s Chhatar village after a group of people belonging to the upper caste thrashed a man identified as Vijay hailing from the SC community late on Friday
A peace committee, comprising 35 people from different sections of the society, has been formed to maintain fraternity and peace in the village. (HT File)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

He was rushed to the Uchana Kalan civil hospital from where the doctors referred him to another hospital.

However, tension escalated between two communities after a group of upper caste men announced a social boycott of the SC community on September 26, following which the police have booked 23 upper caste persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case date backs to September 11 when a youth identified as Gurmeet had lodged a complaint before the Uchana Kalan police that some youth from the upper caste thrashed him and passed casteist remarks when he had gone to watch a kabaddi match in the adjoining Gogadiya village.

Thereafter, villagers called a panchayat on September 26 to settle the matter but they announced a social boycott of the SC community after they refused to reach a compromise. Jind deputy commissioner Naresh Kumar and SP Waseem Akram visited the village on Saturday.

“We have ordered deployment of heavy police in the village including two inspectors, two bike riders, 30 police personnel and PCRs to keep round-the-clock vigil. A peace committee, comprising 35 people from different sections of the society, has been formed to maintain fraternity and peace in the village,” they said in a joint statement.

