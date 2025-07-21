Terror ecosystem will be wiped out completely from J&K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday vowed to end the “ecosystem” helping terrorism in the Union territory, asserting that he believes in “establishing peace not buying it”. J&K LG Manoj Sinha presents a cheque to a runner-up participant during the J&K Police’s Pedal Through Paradise Cycle Race, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (ANI)

While addressing the felicitation ceremony of “Pedal Through Paradise” cyclothon held by J&K Police on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Sinha urged the youth to contribute towards building a terrorism-free, drug-free and fit Jammu and Kashmir.

“We must unite and wage a war against terrorism, its ecosystem and drug addiction. It is my firm resolve to eliminate the ecosystem fuelling terrorism and destroy the entire network responsible for radicalising youth, supplying weapons, funding, targeting, and assisting terrorists,” he said.

Sinha reiterated the government policy of “don’t touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty”. “We believe in establishing peace and not buying peace. The civil and police administration is committed to delivering justice to the families of victims of Pakistan sponsored terrorism. We are determined to eliminate every terrorist along with its entire support system,” the LG said.

On July 13, Manoj Sinha had handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 victims of terror, whose cases were buried for the past four decades of militancy in Kashmir, with a commitment that all such families would receive justice, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering.

The LG also talked about the “new Jammu and Kashmir” during the event. “Compare the things today with what were six years back. One will understand what is new. The new J&K is not just a slogan, but a living example of peace, progress, and possibilities,” he said.

“The new J&K is the one where children have pens in their hands not stones, where schools and colleges remain open throughout the year and where there are no calendars of bandhs or hartals. The new J&K is the one where our youths indulge in innovation and focus on start ups. There are no slogans of separatism,” he said.

Sinha felicitated the winners and hailed the enthusiasm and spirit of unity among the participants. More than 5,500 cyclists from different parts of the country participated in 10 categories.

He hailed the sacrifice and dedication of J&K Police personnel in securing peace and progress in the Union Territory. “J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless service, duty and sacrifice. Its legacy is written by the blood of its brave personnel, whose ultimate sacrifices have strengthened national unity, established peace, inspired new hope and propelled J&K towards an era of peace and prosperity,” he said.