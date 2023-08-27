Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, 2 held

Security forces have busted a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district with the arrest of two people, including the wife of a slain terrorist, police said on Saturday. The accused in police custody with the recovered arms and ammunition. (Sourced)

A police spokesperson said that based on specific input about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was set up in Dardgund area of the north Kashmir district on Friday.

He said a person tried to flee on seeing security personnel at the checkpoint and was subsequently arrested.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from him, the spokesperson said and identified the accused as Shafayat Zubair Rishi, a resident of Nesbal Sumbal.

During questioning, the accused said that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from a woman identified as Munira Begum, the wife of slain terrorist commander Yousuf Choupan. Begum was also arrested, he said.

The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who “exfiltrated” to the neighbouring country in 1999 and was working for the revival of terrorists in the district.

Rishi was involved in a blast in Kothibagh in 2000 in which 14 people, including 12 police personnel, were killed and had remained associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later with Al-Badr.

Rishi was also involved in the burning of an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the case.

On the disclosure of Begum, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including a Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and a pen pistol that were to be delivered to Rishi from a nearby forested area, the spokesperson said.

During questioning, it was known that Begum had gone to Pakistan twice, the spokesman added. Rishi admitted that he was about to get ₹47 lakh for the revival of terrorism in the district. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Three LeT operatives arrested in Kupwara

In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two terrorist associates of Laskar-e-Taiba in Kupwara. They also recovered five hand grenades, of Pakistan and China origin, and three mobile phones from the suspects.

Police spokesperson said that acting on credible information, an operation was launched to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara.

“The individuals were traced to be moving towards Shatmuqam village with instructions received from LeT commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool, originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara.

Initial investigations suggest that the duo had assigned to select local targets involved in disseminating government schemes. They had also shared photographs of potential targets to their handlers,” the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a separate incident, police and 47 RR arrested Zahoor Ahmad Khan at a checkpoint in the general area of Dragmullah Shalpora after recovering a hand grenade from his vehicle bearing registration number JK05E-0335.