Terror plot foiled, 2 AK-47s, hand grenades recovered in Gurdaspur

AMRITSAR: Punjab Police's anti-gangster task force (AGTF) foiled a terror plot backed by Pakistan's ISI and orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in Pakistan, with the recovery of a large cache of arms from a forest area in Gurdaspur, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The recovered cache of arms included two AK-47 rifles, 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 hand grenades.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Harwinder Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab, aiming to disrupt peace.

Acting on human intelligence, AGTF teams under the supervision of additional director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban traced the arms consignment from a forest area in Gurdaspur, before it could reach to the operatives of Rinda, said the DGP, adding that further investigations are on to identify the operatives, who were supposed to retrieve the consignment.

Sharing more details, deputy inspector general of police (AGTF) Gurmeet Chauhan said the probe has also revealed the involvement of foreign-based terrorists in this Pak-ISI backed module. Recoveries of more arms consignments are likely in coming days, he added.

He said an FIR under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Arms Act has been registered at Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur.