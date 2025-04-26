Menu Explore
Terror plot foiled as BSF recovers 4.8kg IEDs, huge cache of arms from Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 26, 2025 07:40 AM IST

In a significant anti-terror success, the BSF troops on Friday recovered a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives near Balbe Dariya village falling in Amritsar (Rural).

Acting on information from BSF’s intelligence wing, troops launched a search operation and uncovered two large concealed packets from an agricultural field. The haul includes 5 hand grenades with 6 detonators, 4 pistols with 8 magazines, 220 live rounds, 4.845 kg high explosive with IED circuits, remote-controlled devices, multiple types of batteries, as per the spokesperson. (PTI)
Acting on information from BSF’s intelligence wing, troops launched a search operation and uncovered two large concealed packets from an agricultural field. The haul includes 5 hand grenades with 6 detonators, 4 pistols with 8 magazines, 220 live rounds, 4.845 kg high explosive with IED circuits, remote-controlled devices, multiple types of batteries, as per the spokesperson.

The recovered arms, ammunition and explosives have been handed over to the police.

“Incidentally, this recovery spot lies just approximately 3.5 km from the site of a similar seizure on April 22, indicating persistent attempts by cross-border terror syndicates to infiltrate arms and spread violence on the Indian soil”, he added.

The BSF officials said, “The timely operation by alert BSF troops has thwarted a potentially devastating terror strike, possibly aimed at causing mass casualties”.

