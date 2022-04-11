Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
chandigarh news

Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan
The SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror- funding case. (HT File Photo)
The SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror- funding case. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said.

They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.

“During searches conducted on Sunday, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents, having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized,” said police spokesman Manoj Kumar in a statement.

He said that the case relates to the raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and sent to India as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in UT of J&K and other parts of the country.

“On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of LeT based in Pakistan has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote further terrorist activities in the UT of J&K and other parts of the country,” he said.

The police said that the name of the mastermind was withheld for operational reasons and the confidentiality of the person giving information.

“Technical evidence and banking transactions have established the identities of three people and locations in Delhi, one person and location in Faridabad and two locations and persons in Anantnag, J&K,” he said.

The police said that the technical evidence confirms that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind. “The investigation of the case is in progress,” he said.

The SIA is a new specialised investigating agency of J&K formed by the home department last year in November to investigate cases linked to terrorism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba, three people were killed and 30 injured on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba

    Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal's Una and Chamba district on Sunday. In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una. The victims were yet to be identified.

  • BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a press conference in Shimla on Sunday. He said the upcoming elections in Himachal will be fought under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

    Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda

    Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.

  • An injured student after the clash. (PTI)

    JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students

    New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.

  • JNU students protested outside the Vasant Kunj police station till late Sunday night.&nbsp;

    JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’

    The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.

  • A view of Qutub Minar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi.

    SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites

    South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out