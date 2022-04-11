Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said.

They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.

“During searches conducted on Sunday, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents, having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized,” said police spokesman Manoj Kumar in a statement.

He said that the case relates to the raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and sent to India as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in UT of J&K and other parts of the country.

“On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of LeT based in Pakistan has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote further terrorist activities in the UT of J&K and other parts of the country,” he said.

The police said that the name of the mastermind was withheld for operational reasons and the confidentiality of the person giving information.

“Technical evidence and banking transactions have established the identities of three people and locations in Delhi, one person and location in Faridabad and two locations and persons in Anantnag, J&K,” he said.

The police said that the technical evidence confirms that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind. “The investigation of the case is in progress,” he said.

The SIA is a new specialised investigating agency of J&K formed by the home department last year in November to investigate cases linked to terrorism.