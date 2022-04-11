Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said.
They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
“During searches conducted on Sunday, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones and documents, having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized,” said police spokesman Manoj Kumar in a statement.
He said that the case relates to the raising of funds by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and sent to India as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism in UT of J&K and other parts of the country.
“On the basis of investigation and corroborated by technical evidence, it was revealed that a terrorist mastermind of LeT based in Pakistan has been facilitating and providing financial assistance to its cadres and associates to promote further terrorist activities in the UT of J&K and other parts of the country,” he said.
The police said that the name of the mastermind was withheld for operational reasons and the confidentiality of the person giving information.
“Technical evidence and banking transactions have established the identities of three people and locations in Delhi, one person and location in Faridabad and two locations and persons in Anantnag, J&K,” he said.
The police said that the technical evidence confirms that they are in constant touch with the Pakistan-based mastermind. “The investigation of the case is in progress,” he said.
The SIA is a new specialised investigating agency of J&K formed by the home department last year in November to investigate cases linked to terrorism.
-
Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba
Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal's Una and Chamba district on Sunday. In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una. The victims were yet to be identified.
-
Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
-
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
-
JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.
-
SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics