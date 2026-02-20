Terrorism will soon be wiped out once for all, says LG Sinha

The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday sent a clear warning to sympathisers of terrorism and assured the people of J&K that terrorism will soon be wiped out once for all. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

He also assured the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits back to Valley with dignity. “Return of Kashmiri Pandits with full dignity and security is the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said after releasing prof Ashok Kaul’s book Kashmir-Nativity Regained.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been undergoing a profound transformation since 2019. Sinister plot of adversary to destroy the dreams and destiny of people of the UT has been decisively dismantled,” he said.

“Through tireless effort, this land’s ancient glory has been restored, and development has been accelerated. Very soon, this soil will be completely freed from the scourge of terrorism,” the LG said.

“Kashmir-Nativity Regained” explores the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and captures the terror of those dark days and the lasting devastation of being wrenched from ancestral roots.

“I salute the indomitable spirit of Kashmiri Pandit Community. Every displaced family carried within them a living ember of Kashmir. In the crucible of struggle and adversity, they preserved philosophy, spirituality, culture, language, and traditions. Even in agony, they unearthed possibilities and scaled new pinnacles of success,” the LG said.

He highlighted that in 2021, Kashmiri migrant web portal was launched to recover house and lands of Kashmiri Pandit community, which were encroached upon by others.

“I firmly believe that among the world’s gravest sorrows is the agony of becoming a stranger on one’s own soil. This is precisely what had transpired in Jammu & Kashmir. The anguish of the 1989-90 massacre of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists runs so profoundly deep that even the balm of time has failed to soothe it. The torment of abandoning homes overnight, of being uprooted from one’s roots, lingers like thorns in the veins of displaced families even today,” he added.

Sinha said that terror ecosystem in J&K tried to bury the truth but we can never forget and never forgive those terrorists and their support networks who sowed terror and struck at the souls of generations.