Terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured in Reasi encounter

A terrorist was killed and an army jawan and a policeman were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Reasi district’s Chassana area on Monday evening, said officials. A terrorist was killed and an army jawan and a policeman were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Reasi district’s Chassana area on Monday evening, said officials. (PTI File Photo/Representational image)

Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “One terrorist has been killed and a policeman was injured during an encounter that has started in Reasi district”.

“On the basis of police inputs regarding presence of two terrorists, an operation was started in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana,” he added.

He informed that that the police and army were on job to neutralise the terrorists.

Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army jawan was also injured in the encounter.

Both the injured personnel have been hospitalised, officials said.

The encounter broke out around 2 pm when a joint team of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) zeroed in on a house where the terrorists had taken shelter at gunpoint on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the house, the security forces reached the village after trekking for over four hours. They cornered the terrorists, who opened indiscriminate firing to escape the cordon but in vain, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides stopped late in the evening. Due to the darkness, the security forces are exercising caution and not moving inside the house to find out the fate of the second terrorist, who is also believed to have been killed, they said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists would be known once the operation is over, they added.

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed three major terror attacks on January 1 at Dhangri, April 20 at Tota Gali in Poonch and May 5 in the Kandi forests of Rajouri.

In the three attacks, the terrorists killed 10 soldiers and seven members of the Hindu community.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that the spike in terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts was a cause of concern for his administration. He had said that the security forces were working on a strategy, on the lines of Kashmir, to wipe out terrorism from the border districts of Jammu region.

---With PTI inputs