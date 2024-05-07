Tewari promises to end hassles of housing board residents

Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Manish Tewari on Monday interacted with a delegation of the housing board and said if voted to power, his government will bring a parliamentary Act for one time settlement on Delhi pattern for all the pending issues concerning the housing board residents. INDIA bloc candidate for Lok Sabha Manish Tewari during his election campaign at Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The former Union minister observed that it was unfortunate that the issue had been hanging fire for such a long time. He said, there will be a complete end to the bureaucratic and clerical harassment of the residents. “You deserve to live in peace, free from any clerical hassle or harassment,” he assured the residents, who wanted that there should be one-time settlement on the Delhi pattern.

Padyatra in Sector 37

As part of his continued public outreach campaign, Tewari participated in a ‘padyatra’ in Sector 37 organised by councillor Jasveer Singh Bunty, BM Khanna and Devraj. During the ‘padyatra’, Tewari met the area residents, shopkeepers, traders and youth and listened to their issues and assured them that he would resolve the issues on priority.

Public meeting in Sector-38

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Joint Secretary Chandigarh Congress Manish Lamba in Sector 38, Tewari promised that Chandigarh’s developmental plan would be based on its current and futuristic needs.

The meeting was attended by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Subash Chawala and others.