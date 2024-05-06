Tewari takes a dig at Tandon for last-minute promises to Chandigarh

Congress candidate from Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Manish Tewari on Sunday took a dig at BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for promising to turn the Dadumajra landfill into a football ground within the next three months. Congress’ candidate Manish Tewari during a foot march in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Were you playing cricket all this time?” Tewari shot back at Tandon, pointing out that the BJP had been in power in Chandigarh for 10 years, with its MP and party-led municipal corporation. Yet, the BJP candidate was asking for three months more.

“What his party could not do in 10 years, Tandon is claiming to get that done in three months. That too, when it is certain that neither he (Tandon) is winning from Chandigarh nor his party is winning at the Centre. It’s only to fool people,” he remarked.

The Congress leader said the writing was on the wall that the INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre, and the City Beautiful will be redeemed to justify its name and save its reputation. Congress, he claimed, had a proven record of ensuring development without making any false promises.

Accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and local councillor Dilawar, Tewari also took out a foot march in Maloya Colony. He had detailed interaction with area residents, whom he assured to resolve all issues in a time-bound manner as soon as the new government is formed at the Centre. Another public meeting was held in Sector 38, organised by AAP councillor Yogesh.

‘Will always stand with Congress workers’

Later in the evening, Tewari also attended a Workers’ Convention organised by a section of Congress leaders from the party’s local unit.

Organised at the Ramlila ground near Small Flats, Dhanas, the convention saw the presence of hundreds of party workers. Four-time Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal did not attend the conference, even as he was expected to join Tewari on the stage after remaining absent from his campaign since the announcement of his candidature on April 13.

Led by party vice-president Gurpreet Singh Gabi, the workers, especially those from the Youth Congress, asked Tewari to ensure employment opportunities for the youth of Chandigarh, along with reservation in jobs.

Speaking on this occasion, Tewari said seeing the turnout of the workers, Congress’ victory was certain.

He said he started his political journey as an NSUI worker, and remained the national president of the NSUI and the Youth Congress. “For the last 20 years, as the spokesperson of the party, I have been conveying the ideology of the party to the people through mediapersons. Being a worker, I understand well the thoughts of other workers and this is my promise that I will remain with you as a worker of the Congress party. Today the fight is to save the country and the Constitution, therefore it is the duty of every soldier of the Congress to spread the ideology of the party and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to reach every home,” he exhorted the workers.

BJP leaders join Congress

In a major boost to the Congress campaign, Narendra Chaudhery, who previously held prominent positions in the BJP, joined the party on Sunday, along with several BJP leaders and hundreds of their supporters.

Tewai and local unit chief HS Lucky welcome Chaudhary and other new members into the party fold.

While addressing the media, Chaudhary said while one party was contesting elections to end the Constitution of India, on the other hand, the Congress had entered the battle to save the Constitution.

Lucky said Chaudhary had been the district president of BJP Yuva Morcha and a member of the party’s media cell. Thus, his joining will strengthen Congress’ campaign in colonies and villages.

At another programme organised in Sector 38, a large number of youths from the BJP switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress’ INDIA bloc partner.

Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and co-in-charge of AAP’s Chandigarh unit, welcomed the youths in the presence of Tewari.