Tewari’s win a setback for BJP in Chandigarh MC House

With INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari winning the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, the numbers in the city’s municipal corporation (MC) House have shifted in the favour of the alliance. The MP is an ex-officio member of the House and his/her vote plays a crucial role in the mayoral polls every year. Congress’ Manish Tewari celebrating his victory in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In the 35-member House, the individual strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands at 15 while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 13 councillors and Congress has seven. The total of INDIA bloc stood at 20 out of 35 seats but now, one more vote will be added in the form of Tewari.

For the last 10 years, the BJP got the benefit of the vote as party’s MP Kirron Kher was on its side.

In the mayoral polls this year, Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who owes allegiance to the AAP and was INDIA bloc contestant, was declared winner after a hard-fought legal battle that went up to the Supreme Court. City got its first AAP mayor this year and a non-BJP mayor after nine years.