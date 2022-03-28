The night the stars put up an exclusive dance
I’m not an astronomer, but my affinity with stars dates back to childhood when I used to spend hours under the canopy of the night sky strewn with thousands of them while sleeping out in our lawn with my mother and grandparents during the summer vacation.
My mother would sing to me about the man in the moon and angels in the stars, who kept a vigil to ensure that each child slept well at night. I used to gaze ardently at these heavenly bodies, expecting to see something unusual and interesting in the sky before falling asleep.
Some stars seemed to smile, while others winked at me. They even played peek-a-boo with me on cloudy nights. I would often skip the family TV time for a prolonged tête-à-tête with the stars. I would whisper my disappointments and failures and shout out my achievements to them and they always seemed eager to listen to me.
Sometimes I would sing and dance and they would respond by twinkling merrily. It seemed as if they wanted to commune with me, but were only looking for an opportune moment, that came years after my son’s birth. My boy, who is a teenager now, too feels the pull of the stars and rushes out to gaze at them as soon as night sets in. Even the chilly winters of the North cannot deter us from a chat with our nocturnal friends.
On a winter night when we were returning home on a rickshaw after meeting one of my friends, we saw some unusually bright stars adjacent to the full moon that shone in all its glory. They seemed to beckon us to stop and look at them. I asked the rickshaw-puller to pull up and as soon as we stopped, those stars started twirling in gracefully synchronised movements that resembled a neatly choreographed ballet in the sky.
They came together forming a massive ball of light that pirouetted vehemently and seemed to impishly challenge the luminosity of the full moon. The brilliant dance continued with the dancing stars suddenly seeming to draw closer to the Earth, apparently bowing to their audience before vanishing into the night sky.
The show lasted several minutes, leaving us spellbound. We waited for a few more minutes for the stars to return, anticipating an encore, but it seemed they had called it a day. We too decided to return home discussing our experience animatedly all the way.
The next morning, we checked the TV news and the newspapers for an explanation of the phenomenon, but there was none. How could such a phenomenal celestial event go unnoticed by space researchers?
The answer was quite clear. The heavenly dance show was an exclusive event intended for a very special audience, comprising my son and me. We were indeed honoured and blessed to have been a part of it. shaheen.parshad@gmail.com
The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics