The politics behind ‘Capt for 2022’ gambit

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar is not known for making off-the-cuff remarks.

When Jakhar announced on Monday that incumbent chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will lead the party in next year’s state assembly elections, it was an assertion by the state leadership. The statement, which came four days after he launched the “Captain for 2022” campaign on the day of the party’s spectacular showing in the civic polls, is being seen as a pre-emptive move to checkmate the central leadership’s efforts to rehabilitate former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who quit the state cabinet in July 2019 following differences with Amarinder and is on the margins since. In the Congress, such announcements are generally made by the high command and the state unit chiefs do not have the imprimatur of the party leadership to make such declarations.

The party circles have been abuzz for the past several weeks with talk of behind-the-scene attempts to appoint the estranged leader as the state unit president or re-induct him into the cabinet as the deputy chief minister. All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, who often talks about the cricketer-turned-politician’s crowd-pulling powers and usefulness for the party, has been throwing hints about an “important role” for him, particularly in the state unit.

Sidhu, whose proximity to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is well-known, also appears to be keen on heading the state unit with just one year to go for the state polls. However, Amarinder has not been amenable to having him as president of the state Congress or the deputy chief minister so far.

“There have been efforts by the central leadership for quite some time to accommodate Sidhu, who also wants a position that gives an impression in the state party that he is next in line in the party’s succession plan, but there may be issues as he joined the party just four years ago. The CM has made it known that there are many other capable party leaders,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be named.

The relations between Amarinder and Sidhu were frosty from the time the latter joined the party. Rawat, who is playing the peacemaker, has tried hard to bring about a rapprochement between them. Though the two leaders met over lunch more than two months ago to break the ice due to his efforts, there is still no consensus over the former minister’s rehabilitation. “We are working on it. Things have become better, but we have to take everyone on board. The elections are due early next year,” he told reporters on Sunday, expressing hope of a positive development next month.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar, professor of political science, Panjab University, said Amarinder is unmistakably a strong state satrap and the state chief’s move could not have been made without an understanding with him. “It is an assertion of Amarinder’s authority after the civic poll results to check an ambitious Sidhu,” he said.