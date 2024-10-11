THE World University Rankings 2025: Chitkara University ranks 1st in research quality in India

Chitkara University announced its inclusion in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. The university has been ranked first in research quality in India and is positioned in the 601–800 band among over 2,000 universities worldwide. Chitkara University is also ranked 9th nationally. The global ranking highlights Chitkara University’s performance in key areas, including research quality and industry knowledge transfer. (HT)

The global ranking highlights the university’s performance in key areas, including research quality and industry knowledge transfer. Chitkara University’s citation impact places it among the top 139 institutions globally, emphasising its research. The university’s industry connections, which drive innovation and practical research applications, have contributed in achieving this recognition.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings employ a rigorous methodology, evaluating universities across five essential pillars: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook. Research quality carries the most significant weight in these evaluations. This methodology integrates institutional data, academic reputation surveys, and bibliometric measures like citation impact, offering a reliable assessment of academic excellence and societal contributions.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “We are honoured by this global recognition. Our focus on research, innovation, and industry partnerships continues to drive our success. This ranking is a testament to the efforts of our faculty, staff, and students, who are dedicated to making a difference both in India and globally.”