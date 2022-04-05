There is jungle raj under AAP regime: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Training his guns on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after a Congress leader was bludgeoned to death, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the law and order situation in the state had worsened since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took reins of the government.

The victim, Mangat Ram, Congress’ ward 12 president, was murdered by two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and their unidentified aides in Swatantra Nagar of Tibba on April 3. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was in the city to pay his respects to the slain leader’s family, gave the cops a two-day ultimatum to arrest the accused. “We will not cremate the copy until the accused have been arrested. We will also stage a protest outside commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar’s office,” he said.

Taking a dig at the newly appointed chief minister, who was recently photographed with the spinning wheel (charkha) at the Sabarmati Ashram ahead of the Gujrat assembly polls, Sidhu said, “Spinning the charkha will not help you (Mann) in running the government. I will speak about the guarantees given by Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal some other time, but they should at least give people the basic right to live peacefully. Each day one hears of murder, assault on women, and carjacking.”

“There is jungle raj (anarchy)in the state. Murders are being reported in Ferozepur, Moga, Jalandhar and Gursdaspur, while the police are not taking action against the culprits,” he said.

Accused arrested

The Tibba police arrested one of the accused, Paramjit Pamma, on Monday. He was produced before court,and sent to two-day remand.