There is jungle raj under AAP regime: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Training his guns on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after a Congress leader was bludgeoned to death, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the law and order situation in the state had worsened since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took reins of the government.
The victim, Mangat Ram, Congress’ ward 12 president, was murdered by two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and their unidentified aides in Swatantra Nagar of Tibba on April 3. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was in the city to pay his respects to the slain leader’s family, gave the cops a two-day ultimatum to arrest the accused. “We will not cremate the copy until the accused have been arrested. We will also stage a protest outside commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar’s office,” he said.
Taking a dig at the newly appointed chief minister, who was recently photographed with the spinning wheel (charkha) at the Sabarmati Ashram ahead of the Gujrat assembly polls, Sidhu said, “Spinning the charkha will not help you (Mann) in running the government. I will speak about the guarantees given by Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal some other time, but they should at least give people the basic right to live peacefully. Each day one hears of murder, assault on women, and carjacking.”
“There is jungle raj (anarchy)in the state. Murders are being reported in Ferozepur, Moga, Jalandhar and Gursdaspur, while the police are not taking action against the culprits,” he said.
Accused arrested
The Tibba police arrested one of the accused, Paramjit Pamma, on Monday. He was produced before court,and sent to two-day remand.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
