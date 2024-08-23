Thieves break into two cars in Panchkula

Thieves broke into two cars in Panchkula on Wednesday, and decamped with cash and valuables. The first incident took place in Madanpur, Sector 26, Panchkula. The thieves later smashed the glass of a car near Yavnika Park in Sector 5. (HT Photo)

The first incident took place in Madanpur, Sector 26, where the car of Zirakpur resident Sunny Verma was targeted.

He told the police that he worked as a senior manager in UltraTech Cement Limited, Chandigarh. On Wednesday, he, along with his colleague, had visited Madanpur in his Jeep Compass for a meeting. He parked his car along a slip road around 11.30 am and left for the meeting. When they returned around 1 pm, they found the glass of the car’s rear window broken and their two laptop bags missing.

Apart from laptops, the bags also had his wallet, ₹3,000 in cash and other documents. A case under Section 303 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Chandimandir police station on his complaint.

Around six hours later, thieves smashed the glass of a car near Yavnika Park in Sector 5 around 6.30 pm and stole the driver’s wallet.

The victim, Tanu Datt, a banker and a resident of Sector 12, told the police that he had stopped his car near the park to relieve himself. When he returned to his car, he was shocked to find a window glass broken, and his wallet and a bunch of keys from his bank missing. The wallet contained his PAN car, Aadhaar card and debit cards.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 303 and 324 (4) of BNS at the Sector 5 police station. An investigation has been launched into both cases to trace and arrest the thieves.