News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves smash car’s glass in Panchkula, steal 18,000

Thieves smash car’s glass in Panchkula, steal 18,000

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 06, 2023 09:20 AM IST

In their statement to police, complainants Abhilasha Sharma, 26, and Bhawna Sharma, 31, told Panchkula police that While leaving work around 7.30 pm on Monday, they kept all their belongings, including office bags and lunch bags, on the back seat of their car

Thieves smashed the glass of a car parked in the Sector 11 market and stole 18,000 in cash, along with other valuables, belonging to two female bank employees.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on Monday. (Getty image)
In their statement to police, complainants Abhilasha Sharma, 26, and Bhawna Sharma, 31, told police that they both work at Axis Bank’s Sector 4 branch.

While leaving work around 7.30 pm on Monday, they kept all their belongings, including office bags and lunch bags, on the back seat of their car. They drove to the Sector 11 market, where they left for shopping after parking the car.

After sometime they heard a loud noise and on rushing to the car, they saw a glass broken and their bags stolen. While Abhilasha’s bag had 12,000 in cash, Bhawna’s bag contained 6,000. Their bags also had a bank key and important documents.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station on Monday. Police are scanning CCTV footage for clues about the thieves.

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
