Thieves strike at Industrial Area temple in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Thieves stole 25,000 in cash, silver ornaments and iron idols from a temple in Industrial Area, Phase 2 , on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Chandigarh Police were alerted by Omkar Mishra, a help at Shani Temple, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. (Grtty image)
Police were alerted by Omkar Mishra, a help at Shani Temple. Hailing from Uttarakand, Mishra told the police that when he woke up to open the temple gates around 4.15 am on Thursday, he found five donation boxes open and the donations missing. He claimed that the boxes contained at least 25,000 in cash. He also reported the theft of two silver idols each of Kali Mata and Lord Krishna, and one iron idol of Shanidev.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues to trace and nab the thieves.

