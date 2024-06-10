Thieves strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Burail

Thieves struck at a locked house in Burail village on Thursday and decamped with gold jewellery and ₹25,000 in cash. Chandigarh Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Sanjeev Kumar told police that he was out of town on Thursday, when someone broke into his house and stole various items, including two gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings, a gold necklace and ₹25,000 in cash.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc, and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station on Saturday. Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused.