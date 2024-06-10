 Thieves strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Burail - Hindustan Times
Thieves strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Burail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Complainant Sanjeev Kumar told Chandigarh Police that he was out of town on Thursday, when someone broke into his house and stole various items, including two gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings, a gold necklace and ₹25,000 in cash

Thieves struck at a locked house in Burail village on Thursday and decamped with gold jewellery and 25,000 in cash.

Chandigarh Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Sanjeev Kumar told police that he was out of town on Thursday, when someone broke into his house and stole various items, including two gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings, a gold necklace and 25,000 in cash.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Following his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc, and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station on Saturday. Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Thieves strike at locked house in Chandigarh’s Burail
