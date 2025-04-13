Menu Explore
Thieves strike at Panchkula’s Sector-19 market

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 13, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Apart from stealing mobile phones from a repair shop, the thieves also made off with copper wiring of air-conditioning units at five to six adjacent shops

Thieves struck at the market in Phase 2, Sector 19, and decamped with mobile phones and copper wiring of AC units from multiple shops on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

Pankaj Arya, who runs a mobile repair shop at the market, alerted Panchkula police about the thefts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pankaj Arya, who runs a mobile repair shop at the market, alerted the police about the thefts.

He said upon arriving at his shop on Friday morning, he was shocked to find the premises ransacked and the counter drawers open. On inspecting further, he found the lock of the rooftop door broken.

An inventory check confirmed the theft of a pair of Apple AirPods and six mobile phones that were left for repair by customers.

Later, it was revealed that the copper wiring of air-conditioning units at five to six adjacent shops had also been stolen.

A team from the Sector-20 police station visited the scene to conduct an initial investigation and registered a case against the unidentified accused for theft and trespass.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to identify potential leads and apprehend the culprits. Investigation is ongoing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Thieves strike at Panchkula’s Sector-19 market
