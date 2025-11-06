Third case in 10 days: Solan teacher booked for beating Class 4 student with steel ruler

After Shimla and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, another case of corporal punishment from a government school in Solan where a teacher thrashed a class 4 student on Wednesday, this is the third case reported from the state in the last 10 days. The student of Class 4 was beaten up by a teacher in a primary school in Parwanoo sub-division of Solan district on Tuesday and the parents on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against the teacher. (iStock)

The student of Class 4 was beaten up by a teacher in a primary school in Parwanoo sub-division of Solan district on Tuesday and the parents on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against the teacher.

Meanwhile, a medical examination of the boy was conducted on Wednesday after which the parents of the child lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the boy was beaten up with a steel scale and then slapped so hard that his head hit the corner of the window and started bleeding.

Shobha Thakur, mother of the child alleged that junior basic teacher (JBT) Jai Kumar had beat her son and she was informed only after the students head was put under a tap and the blood stopped and he was not even taken to the hospital by the school authorities. She alleged that earlier also her son was beaten up and she had taken the issue during the parent teacher meeting.

Director elementary education Ashish Kohli said that the deputy director education who is also the appointing authority of the JBT has been asked to seek a report and take necessary action in this regard.

This is third case of severe punishment to small kids in the past ten days and on November 2, three teachers including the headmaster of a Government Primary School in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district were booked for physically assaulting an eight year old Dalit boy and placing scorpion in his pants.

Earlier, on October 28, a teacher posted at Government Primary School Gawana in Rohru was suspended for inflicting severe corporal punishment on a student by beating him with a prickly bush.