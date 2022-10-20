Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / This Diwali, The Gurukul says yes to seed crackers

This Diwali, The Gurukul says yes to seed crackers

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 08:09 PM IST

The Gurukul, Panchkula, is celebrating Diwali with a difference this year

These traditional looking bombs such as ‘Anar’, ‘Chakri’, ‘Pataka’ and ‘Hawaai’ actually have seeds of plants such as marigold, basil, sunflower in them and are made of handmade paper, which is 100% biodegradable. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Gurukul, Panchkula, is celebrating Diwali with a difference this year. It is encouraging its students to say ‘Yes to Crackers’, albeit seed crackers!

The Gurukul has procured special handcrafted seed crackers. These traditional looking bombs crackers – Anar’, ‘Chakri’, ‘Pataka’ and ‘Hawaai’ –have seeds of plants such as marigold, basil, sunflower in them and are made of handmade paper, which is 100% biodegradable. These crackers do not add to either noise or air pollution, unlike harmful like firecrackers. Besides, they do not burn a hole in the pockets of parents. In fact, each seed cracker is a potential plant which can be easily grown in a planter or garden area.

Each cracker contains a seed and some manure. The cracker has to be broken into two parts. The outer covering, which is completely biodegradable should be put in a pit prepared for sowing the plant and covered with a little loose soil. Then the contents, the seed and manure, are to be emptied into the pit and covered with rest of the loose soil. This has to be watered and kept moist till it sprouts. Students were taught how to plant these innovative crackers to have a safe, green and eco-friendly Diwali.

Sanjay Thareja, director, The Gurukul, said, “It is the role of the educational institutes to groom students under their care into responsible, sensitive and proactive individuals.”

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
