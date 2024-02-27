This spring fest, get a bird’s eye view of Panchkula in a hot air balloon

Hot air balloon will be the centre of attraction at the two-day 36th Spring Fest 2024 slated to be held on March 2 and March 3 at Town Park Sector-5, Panchkula. Dignitaries during a press conference on Monday in Sector 5, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran superintending engineer (horticulture circle) Ashok Rana while addressing a press conference at Cactus Garden, Sector-5, on Monday said, “Visitors will witness many new activities at Spring Fest. Hot air balloon will be the centre of attraction for the people during the Fest.”

“Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will inaugurate the Spring Fest on March 2 at 10.30 am, while Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be the chief guest at the prize distribution and closing ceremony on March 3 at 4 pm,” he added.

Sharing details of various activities to be organised during the two-day Spring Fest, Rana said that on March 2, rangoli and painting competition, pot, face and tattoo painting, environmental quiz, mehndi competition, ‘hasya kavi sammelan’, fancy dress competition and best out of waste competition will be held. On March 3, duet dance, healthy baby show, mono acting, fashion show, selfie competition, solo singing and folk dance will be held. He said that cultural nights will also be organised on both days.