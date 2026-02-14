This Valentine’s Day, tricity makes space for singles too

Valentine’s Day, almost imperceptibly over the years, has shifted from being the exclusive domain of romantic couples, to a day where singles openly embrace their independence. What was once marketed as a celebration of lovers now increasingly doubles up as an assertion of selfhood. Ludhiana, India - February 13, 2026 : A Woman busy in buying flowers ahead of valentine’s day in Ludhiana on Friday, February 13, 2026. (Manish)

Across the Tricity, commercial spaces are adapting to the new shift. A “Singles Mixer” at Misora Café in Mohali and a “Singles Fest” hosted by Mulakat at Event House are among events celebrating individuals “for who they are” rather than who they are dating. The trend appears particularly pronounced among youth in their 20s. For many, relationships are no longer seen as a necessary milestone during college years. Instead, self growth, career ambition and emotional independence are taking centre stage.

Arsh Thakur, 27, says there is so much that one wants to do in their 20s. She said not being pressured to get married is a blessing she wants to make the most of. “I view relationships as something that can, in a lot of ways, anchor you down or obstruct personal growth; they compel you to not fully be your best self,” she said.

Yet, just a few decades ago, the scene was different. Former Sector-11 Market Association president Diwakar Sahoonja, who ran the first shop in the city to commercially celebrate Valentine’s Day, recalls the early frenzy. “When we started in the early 80s, there was excitement like nothing else. Boys and girls would buy gifts-sometimes for a single partner, sometimes for multiple prospects.” Today, he noted, the once frenzied rush has visibly declined.

Sociologists believe this shift is cultural. Kumool Abbi, a sociologist at Panjab University, says the youth today is much more self aware and ambitious. “They seek fulfillment beyond romantic love-professional excellence, personal growth, emotional stability. She pointed to the rise of “situationship” -- a relationship without clearly defined commitment -- as emblematic of the times. “There is a certain fluidity in their attitude. Many are wary of binding commitments but still seek connection,” she said, adding that dating apps have widened options while lowering the urgency of exclusivity.

PU counsellor Pulkita Wadhwa notes that fear and vulnerability also play a role. “Students increasingly want to work on themselves and focus on their well being before involving a partner,” she says. For many, however, singlehood is not a rejection of companionship but a postponement of it. Vartik Panta, 23, said that the focus right now is inward. “I want to build myself first-emotionally, professionally, personally. A partner can come eventually. But as of now, the day’s about and for me,” he says.