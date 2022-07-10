Threat calls to Haryana MLAs: Matter handed over to STF, says Vij
In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, state’s home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the matter has been handed over to the special task force (STF) for further investigation and he is daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe.
Notably, while one MLA who received threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from main opposition Congress and most of the calls pertain to extortion threats made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.
“We have handed over the matter to the STF for further investigation, which is working on this. I am daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe,” Vij told reporters in Sonepat.
He said the STF is making progress in the case, “but at this stage, I cannot share details in public”.
Replying to a question that Opposition has alleged law and order has broken down in the state, Vij said all these calls to legislators are coming from abroad.
Last month, BJP MLA Sanjay Singh had allegedly received an extortion call in which the caller identified himself as an associate of notorious Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded ₹5 lakh. According to a complaint later filed by him, he had also got an extortion message on WhatsApp on June 25.
Among the Congress MLAs, Safidon legislator Subhash Gangoli had on Friday lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing threat to his life. He had stated that he received a threat message demanding ₹5 lakh on his mobile from a Dubai number. Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar too had earlier received a threat call from Dubai and the caller had demanded ransom from him.
On Friday, five men had allegedly barged into the Pataudi house of Badli’s Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats when he was not there and roughed up his cook threatening to set the legislator “right like Sidhu Moose Wala, the police had said.
Reacting to this particular case, Vij said he spoke to the superintendent of police of the district and the state DGP. “We will catch the culprits,” he said.
76 rain deaths in Maharashtra so far, 4,916 rescued
With rain continuing to batter most parts of the state, there have been at least 76 rain-related deaths and 62 injuries since June 1, said officials of the state disaster management department. This includes the nine deaths that were reported in the past 24 hours alone, owing to heavy downpour and massive floods in large parts of the state triggered by the after-effects of monsoon rainfall. Mumbai also reported one casualty.
Video| Tricolour-themed lights illuminate dam in Karnataka's rain-hit Mandya
Heavy rain continued across Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. In Mandya district, rising water level led to high inflow at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam under a tricolour lighting. A video shared by news agency ANI showed water gushing from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting. Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains.
Aaditya Thackeray hits the street against Shinde’s decision to shift Metro car shed
Weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was toppled, Thackeray scion and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray hit the streets on Sunday against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot out of the Aarey milk colony. During the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena regime, the Sena was at odds with its ally over the construction of the depot in the Aarey forests.
TV actor duped of ₹2.24 lakh by man posing as hospital employee
Mumbai: Television actress Aman Sandhu on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown online fraudsters at the Goregaon police after she was duped of ₹2.24 lakh. According to Sandhu, who stays at Goregaon West with her mother, she was looking for the website of Criticare Hospital in Juhu to book an appointment with an orthopaedic for her mother.
Tsunami of myopia cases among children after schools reopen, say ophthalmologists
City ophthalmologists have said that after schools resumed physical classes, they have seen a surge in cases where parents realised that their children are unable to see the blackboard clearly. Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital Goregaon, ophthalmologist, Goregaon, said she sees 2-3 children daily who complain of blurred vision when seated on the last bench.
