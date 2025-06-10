Threat of suicide bombers triggers evacuation of Himachal HC premises

A threat regarding the possible presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) was received on Monday following which the premises was evacuated, police said. A threat regarding the possible presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) was received on Monday following which the premises was evacuated, police said. (File)

The nature of the threat prompted an immediate and high-level security response from the Shimla police. “Upon receiving the alert, senior police officers, including DIG southern range Anjum Aara, along with bomb disposal squad, quick reaction teams (QRT), dog squad, and special operations personnel rushed to the spot. In the interest of public safety, the entire HC premises were evacuated immediately, ensuring the protection of all judges, court staff, advocates, and civilians present,” Shimla police said in a statement.

It added that a comprehensive sanitisation and search operation was carried out across the high court complex and surrounding areas. All rooms, corridors and entry/exit points were systematically inspected for any suspicious person or object. After an intensive search operation that lasted four hours, no explosive device or threat was found, and the alert was deemed to be a false alarm.

“The situation is now fully under control, and steps are being taken to restore the normal functioning of the high court in a phased and secure manner. The Shimla police urges the public to stay calm but alert. Any suspicious behaviour, object, or activity must be immediately reported to the police,” the statement added.