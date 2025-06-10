Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Threat of suicide bombers triggers evacuation of Himachal HC premises

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 10, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The nature of the threat prompted an immediate and high-level security response from the Shimla police

A threat regarding the possible presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) was received on Monday following which the premises was evacuated, police said.

A threat regarding the possible presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) was received on Monday following which the premises was evacuated, police said. (File)
A threat regarding the possible presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) was received on Monday following which the premises was evacuated, police said. (File)

The nature of the threat prompted an immediate and high-level security response from the Shimla police. “Upon receiving the alert, senior police officers, including DIG southern range Anjum Aara, along with bomb disposal squad, quick reaction teams (QRT), dog squad, and special operations personnel rushed to the spot. In the interest of public safety, the entire HC premises were evacuated immediately, ensuring the protection of all judges, court staff, advocates, and civilians present,” Shimla police said in a statement.

It added that a comprehensive sanitisation and search operation was carried out across the high court complex and surrounding areas. All rooms, corridors and entry/exit points were systematically inspected for any suspicious person or object. After an intensive search operation that lasted four hours, no explosive device or threat was found, and the alert was deemed to be a false alarm.

“The situation is now fully under control, and steps are being taken to restore the normal functioning of the high court in a phased and secure manner. The Shimla police urges the public to stay calm but alert. Any suspicious behaviour, object, or activity must be immediately reported to the police,” the statement added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Threat of suicide bombers triggers evacuation of Himachal HC premises
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On