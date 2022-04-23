Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for assaulting doctor at Mohali civil hospital
Three arrested for assaulting doctor at Mohali civil hospital

The men created ruckus at the Mohali civil hospital after being told that the patient needed to be present for a medico-legal report
The doctor said she was attending to a critical patient at the Mohali civil hospital's emergency wing when the men arrived there and created ruckus, before thrashing her.
The doctor said she was attending to a critical patient at the Mohali civil hospital’s emergency wing when the men arrived there and created ruckus, before thrashing her. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Mohali

Police arrested three residents of Phase 3B2 for assaulting a female doctor at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 on Friday.

The arrested men, Bikramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh, are among 10 people who created ruckus at the hospital before thrashing the female doctor, police said.

In her statement to the police, the doctor said she was attending to a critical patient at the hospital’s emergency wing around 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, two men approached a female employee, manning the reception, to give them a medico-legal report (MLR) for a person not present with them.

As the employee told them that it was necessary for the patient to be present, the men started arguing with her and passed offensive remarks.

The doctor said one the men identified himself as advocate Rajveer Singh and threatened the staff of dismissal through his links. As the hospital staff tried to pacify them, the duo summoned eight more men and started creating ruckus.

The doctor alleged that Rajveer hurled abuses at the female hospital staff, and blocked her from treating patients. As she called the police, the group thrashed her and fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and later registered a case against the accused under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from the three men arrested, another’s identity was confirmed as Kinder Singh, while the remaining six men remain unidentified. Phase 1 SHO Shiv Deep Brar said they arrested three of the accused within a few hours. “The remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” he said.

Saturday, April 23, 2022
