Three arrested for assaulting doctor at Mohali civil hospital
Police arrested three residents of Phase 3B2 for assaulting a female doctor at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 on Friday.
The arrested men, Bikramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh, are among 10 people who created ruckus at the hospital before thrashing the female doctor, police said.
In her statement to the police, the doctor said she was attending to a critical patient at the hospital’s emergency wing around 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, two men approached a female employee, manning the reception, to give them a medico-legal report (MLR) for a person not present with them.
As the employee told them that it was necessary for the patient to be present, the men started arguing with her and passed offensive remarks.
The doctor said one the men identified himself as advocate Rajveer Singh and threatened the staff of dismissal through his links. As the hospital staff tried to pacify them, the duo summoned eight more men and started creating ruckus.
The doctor alleged that Rajveer hurled abuses at the female hospital staff, and blocked her from treating patients. As she called the police, the group thrashed her and fled the scene.
The police reached the spot and later registered a case against the accused under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
Apart from the three men arrested, another’s identity was confirmed as Kinder Singh, while the remaining six men remain unidentified. Phase 1 SHO Shiv Deep Brar said they arrested three of the accused within a few hours. “The remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” he said.
36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
HC directs PSPCL to restore power to Kharar society within 48 hours
Coming to the aid of nearly 100 families living without power since March 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to restore power to a society at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, within 48 hours. The court was hearing a plea from Avninder Kumar Kalsy and others, who are residents of Sunny Enclave, developed by Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
Graft case: CBI seizes ₹6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a debt recovery officer, Sunil Kumar Tiwari, for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000, its sleuths conducted searches at his properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around ₹6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents. On Thursday, Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a Kaithal resident at the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17.
Funds for tribal welfare have increased under Modi govt: Amit Shah in MP
Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Union home minister Amit Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.
