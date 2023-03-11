Three arrested for graft in Haryana

Two engineers of the public health department and a police officer were caught red-handed accepting bribe to the tune of ₹1.28 lakh, in separate cases in Panipat and Gurugram respectively. The accused were identified as sub divisional engineer Sube Singh and junior engineer Shyamlal, both posted in Samalkha, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tikam Kumar. The three accused now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. HTC Two engineers of the public health department and a police officer were caught red-handed accepting bribe to the tune of ₹ 1.28 lakh, in separate cases in Panipat and Gurugram respectively. (Getty Images)

Other stories in brief:

2 held for Rajasthan for cyber fraud

Chandigarh Two Rajasthan-based persons were arrested for allegedly duping a Sonepat resident of ₹11.40 lakh through cyber fraud. The accused, Aadesh and Ankit, were caught with three laptops, 25 mobile phones, 46 mobile SIMs, 16 cheque books, 21 ATM cards, 49 loose cheques of different bank accounts, 12 mobile chargers and other documents. The complainant had said that he had received a link on WhatsApp in the name of foreign exchange trading. When he clicked on it, ₹11.40 lakh was withdrawn from his account. HTC

Online registration for Agniveervayu to begin next week

Ambala The 1 Army Supply Corps (ASC), Ambala, will conduct recruitment process for enrollment of eligible male and female candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh (UT), Jammu & Kashmir (UT) and Ladakh (UT) for “Agniveervayu” under the Agnipath scheme. Unmarried male and female candidates can register themselves on www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in from 10am on March 17 to 5pm on March 31. HTC

Body in suitcase: ₹1L reward for info on victim’s identity

Karnal Three days after a woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway near Siwah village of Panipat, police have announced ₹1 lakh cash reward for anyone providing the identity of the deceased. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the body has been kept in the mortuary of Panipat’s civil hospital after postmortem. HTC

Man stabbed to death in Karnal village

Karnal A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons following an argument in Raipur Roran village of Karnal district on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as Jaipal. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Investigation officer Sukhbir Singh said two persons -- Munish Kumar and Angrej Singh, have been booked for murder on the complaint of the victim’s family members. HTC

Man consumes poison at Rohtak police station

Rohtak A 57-year-old man allegedly consumed poisonous substance at Rohtak’s old Sabzi Mandi police station while accusing the police of not taking action against the accused, who were trying to grab his 147-yard plot in Dairy Mohalla here. In a video, the man said his neighbors were trying to take possession of his plot and the police are mounting pressure on him to give half-plot to the accused. The man was admitted to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, where his condition is said to be out of danger. Both the parties had filed complaints against each other while making claims over the plot. The police denied the charges and said an investigation is going on over the possession of a plot.

SHO held for taking ₹50k bribe

Ambala A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Karnal unit on Friday arrested a sub-inspector (SI)-rank policeman posted as the station house officer (SHO) allegedly while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in lieu of passing overload vehicles. As per the bureau official, the cop has been identified as SI Dharam Pal, who will be presented before a local court on Saturday, inspector Sachin Kumar of the ACB said. “A case was registered and our team arrested the accused red-handed from the police station and recovered the bribe money of ₹50,000,” he added.