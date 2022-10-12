Three arrested for helping gangster Deepak Tinu escape

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three persons allegedly involved in facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa. A black Skoda car, which was used in the crime, was also recovered.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana. Kohli is a gym owner and was allegedly into the business of drugs under the garb of running a gym, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement. He said that the trio accused were close associates of Tinu and had helped him escape from police custody, following which the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested them from Ludhiana.

“Investigations have revealed that on October 1, Deepak Tinu had directed Kohli to send a woman associate who helped in Tinu’s escape. Rajveer Singh, along with his accomplice identified as Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana, picked the woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her near CIA Mansa’s house along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli,” he said, adding, “Police teams are on a manhunt to nab Gagandeep”.

The DGP said that Kohli has remained associated with Deepak Tinu for the last two years when they both were lodged in Kapurthala Jail. Kohli was released on bail in the year 2021, following which he along with Tinu’s other Haryana-based associates allegedly indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, he said.