Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three arrested for helping gangster Deepak Tinu escape

Three arrested for helping gangster Deepak Tinu escape

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:08 AM IST

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three persons allegedly involved in facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa. A black Skoda car, which was used in the crime, was also recovered.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana. Kohli is a gym owner and was allegedly into the business of drugs under the garb of running a gym, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement. He said that the trio accused were close associates of Tinu and had helped him escape from police custody, following which the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested them from Ludhiana.

“Investigations have revealed that on October 1, Deepak Tinu had directed Kohli to send a woman associate who helped in Tinu’s escape. Rajveer Singh, along with his accomplice identified as Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana, picked the woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her near CIA Mansa’s house along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli,” he said, adding, “Police teams are on a manhunt to nab Gagandeep”.

The DGP said that Kohli has remained associated with Deepak Tinu for the last two years when they both were lodged in Kapurthala Jail. Kohli was released on bail in the year 2021, following which he along with Tinu’s other Haryana-based associates allegedly indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out