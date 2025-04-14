Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Three arrested in road rage incident at Zirakpur-Chandigarh border

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 14, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The incident, which stemmed from a confrontation over a blocked road, quickly escalated into a high-speed chase and gunfire, leaving two men injured and two cross-FIR’s being registered

In connection with the violent road rage incident that unfolded near the Zirakpur-Chandigarh border late Friday night, the police have arrested three men, including the alleged shooter, and his accomplices.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Sanju, and Happy Kumar, both residents of VIP Enclave, Zirakpur, along with Sandeep, a resident of Badanpur village in Jind, Haryana. (iStock)
The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Sanju, and Happy Kumar, both residents of VIP Enclave, Zirakpur, along with Sandeep, a resident of Badanpur village in Jind, Haryana.

The incident, which stemmed from a confrontation over a blocked road, quickly escalated into a high-speed chase and gunfire, leaving two men injured and two cross-FIR’s were registered in the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Sanju, and Happy Kumar, both residents of VIP Enclave, Zirakpur, along with Sandeep, a resident of Badanpur village in Jind, Haryana.

The incident happened when Dinesh, 35, of Fatehabad, and his friends, including Sandeep, were in their parked car on VIP road in Zirakpur. Meanwhile, a food delivery man asked them to move their vehicle to make way, spurring a heated argument.

The delivery man first left but then returned with four to five men on motorcycles along with a man in white Gypsy. A chase ensued for over 11 kilometers before the group intercepted the Santro near the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border. What followed was a violent confrontation and the rear windshield of the Santro was smashed. The occupants were pulled out and allegedly assaulted. Dinesh claimed that Gypsy driver Raj Kumar was ordered by another man to shoot him, leading to Raj Kumar reportedly firing him and injuring him near the chest. In the scuffle, Raj Kumar also sustained a head injury.

Both men were admitted to GMCH Sector 32, where police recorded their statements. Meanwhile, Raj Kumar claimed that Dinesh pointed a firearm at him first, prompting him to retaliate. Based on their statements, cross-FIRs were registered at Sector 31 police station.

On Raj Kumar’s complaint, Dinesh and his associates were booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. During the investigation, Sandeep, an associate of the victim, was arrested. Dinesh is currently undergoing treatment due to bullet injury.

Police will also question the delivery boys involved in the case to establish the full chain of events. Weapons have been recovered from both Rajkumar and Dinesh, and investigation has revealed that the firearms were licensed. Additionally, a shell belonging to Dinesh’s weapon has also been recovered. Officials confirmed that further arrests are likely as the investigation is underway.

