Three arrested with illegal arms near Sukho Majri bypass in Panchkula

The anti-narcotics cell of the district police arrested three individuals with weapons near the Sukho Majri bypass on Sunday, said officials. They were planning to kill someone, the police added. . One country-made pistol and four live cartridges were seized from Mandeep, one country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Amandeep, while Vicky was carrying one country-made pistol and one live cartridge. (iStock)

The arrested have been identified as Mandeep, 31, of Batour village, Amandeep, 23, from Kheda Wali village, and Vicky, 22, from Fatehpur village.

Acting on a tip of, the police conducted a raid and stopped their vehicle. The three occupants were subsequently apprehended.

Illegal firearms and ammunition were recovered from the accused, police said. One country-made pistol and four live cartridges were seized from Mandeep, one country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Amandeep, while Vicky was carrying one country-made pistol and one live cartridge.

Police investigations revealed that the trio had allegedly come to execute the murder at the direction of Harsimran Singh, alias Seemu, originally from Nabipur village in Ambala and currently residing in Germany. Seemu was expected to provide the assailants with a photograph and the location of their intended target.

Authorities suspect the motive behind the planned attack stems from an old rivalry. Harsimran Singh is also under suspicion for his involvement in a recent attack on a person named Goldy in Raipur Rani, said police, adding that Harsimran has a criminal history, with several cases of illegal mining and quarrels registered against him. Vicky and Mandeep also have past records of being booked in quarrel cases and were currently out on bail. The investigation also revealed that the accused had procured the illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Pinjore police registered a case against the three individuals yesterday under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by SI Praveen Kumar. Further investigation into the matter is underway.