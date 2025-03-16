Three booked for assaulting police officer in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A scuffle in Sector 25 escalated into an attack on a police officer and damage to a government vehicle, leading to an FIR against three persons. Chandigarh Police registered a case against Satish, Surender and Ravi for obstructing a public servant in duty, assault and damaging government property. (iStock)

According to a statement by ASI Anshuman, posted at the Sector 11 police station, police had received information about a fight near a house in Sector 25 around 4.25 pm on Friday.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found a crowd gathered and took both involved parties to the Beat Box in Sector 25 for verification.

While questioning the individuals inside the Beat Box, a man identified as Satish, alias Golu, approached the officers. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he declared himself to be an influential figure in Sector 25 and stated that police intervention was unnecessary.

When ASI Anshuman tried to pacify him, Satish reportedly started arguing and pushing the officer. Moments later, two others, identified as Satish’s real brother, Surender, and another person named Ravi, joined in and allegedly assaulted the officer.

During the altercation, Satish allegedly grabbed ASI Anshuman’s collar, tearing his uniform and breaking its buttons. As the situation escalated, the police team intervened and attempted to detain Satish.

While placing him inside a government vehicle, one of his accomplices reportedly picked up a brick and struck the windshield of the vehicle, causing it to crack. Taking advantage of the crowd, Surender and Ravi managed to flee the scene.

Police registered a case against Satish, Surender and Ravi for obstructing a public servant in duty, assault and damaging government property. Authorities are currently working to apprehend the two absconding accused.