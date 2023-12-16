close_game
Three booked for duping home guard of 9 lakh

Three booked for duping home guard of 9 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 16, 2023

Three persons from Yamunanagar booked for duping a home guard in Chandigarh of ₹8.60 lakh in exchange for getting his son recruited as a constable in Haryana Police. A case has been registered under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were identified as Monika Sharma, her husband Sushil and brother Arun Kumar.

Complainant Krishan Kumar, 45, of Surajpur in Pinjore, told police that he paid 6.60 lakh digitally to Arun while handed over 2 lakh in cash to Monika and Arun in March 2021. After the accused failed to deliver their promise, Krishan asked for his money back. On July 2, 2022, when Krishan called Sushil asking for the refund, he threatened to file a harassment case against him.

Acting on Krishan’s complaint, A case under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Sign out