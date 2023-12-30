close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three booked for molesting women staff at Mundlana CHC

Three booked for molesting women staff at Mundlana CHC

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 31, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Assistant sub inspector, Praveen Kumari, said that the police have booked the three accused, Joginder alias Nika, Aakash and Jitender of Mundlana village

Three miscreants allegedly tried to molest three women staff at a community health centre (CHC) in Sonepat’s Mundlana on Friday night, said police on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, nursing officer Monika said that she, along with two other women staff- a class IV employee and a sweeper, were on duty at the labour room at CHC, Mundlana.

“Three unknown persons entered the main gate and started abusing and thrashing security guard Naveen. Then they broke the door of the labour room and started hurling abuses at us. The miscreants molested us and tried to abduct me. They, later fled the spot when I started screaming and the other staff came. They threatened to kill us and mentioned their names as Joginder alias Nika, Aakash and Jitender of Mundlana village,” she added.

Assistant sub inspector, Praveen Kumari, said that the police have booked the three accused, Joginder alias Nika, Aakash and Jitender of Mundlana village, under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) , 323(punishment for causing voluntarily hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who are at large, she added.

