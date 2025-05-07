Three cops suspended; one sacked for dereliction of duty

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh on Tuesday suspended three cops and terminated service of a special police officer (SPO) for negligence in duty as they were absent from the posts at a safe house. An official spokesperson of Jind police said that SP Kuldeep Singh visited the safe house, where the runaway couple are staying and found four cops absent from duty. (HT File)

Those suspended are exempted assistant sub-inspector Rajesh, constable Reena, exempted head constable Suman and special police officer Pawan’s services were terminated.

“Three permanent cops were suspended and a contractual SPO was terminated from his service. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the cops. The SP has directed the cops to comply with the orders and dereliction of duty would not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.