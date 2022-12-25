Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three days on, man arrested for wife’s murder in Rajouri

Three days on, man arrested for wife’s murder in Rajouri

Published on Dec 25, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The 26-year-old victim, Shameema Kouser, was found with her throat slit around 50 metres from her house in Gundha village at around 3am on December 21.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam said after being grilled, her husband, Zulfiqar Ali, confessed to murdering her. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three days after a woman was found murdered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, her husband was arrested for murder on Saturday.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Aslam said after being grilled, her husband, Zulfiqar Ali, confessed to murdering her. “Suspecting his wife of having an affair with another man, Zulfiqar killed her with a sharp-edged weapon,” the SSP said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

