Three die, one hurt after falling in pit in Tarn Taran village
Three men died while one got seriously injured after falling in a pit used for making feed in a mill on Goindwal-Tarn Taran road near Naurangabad village on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Harbhajan Singh and his nephew Dilbagh Singh of Malmohri village, and another man also named Dilbagh Singh, who was from Dhotain village. Harbhajan and his nephew owned the mill — BS Agro Feed And Oil Mill — while Dilbagh of Dhotain village was a labourer. Another labourer Jagroop Singh of Malmohri got seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tarn Taran.
The incident took place around 7pm when Harbhajan’s nephew went down in the pit using a ladder to check the making of the feed. He probably fell in the pit filled with wet feed after inhaling some gases, said a police official, who didn’t wish to be named.
He said Harbhajan and labourers Dilbagh and Jagroop tried to help, but they too fell inside.
Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh, senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana and Tarn Taran subdivisional magistrate Rajneesh Arora also reached the spot.
Arora said the administration has begun a probe into the incident. “We will check if the mill was being operated with permission or illegally,” he added.
The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Tarn Taran civil hospital and their post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday morning.
