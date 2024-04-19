 Three employees of Chandigarh hotel held for selling hookah - Hindustan Times
Three employees of Chandigarh hotel held for selling hookah

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 08:54 AM IST

A police team from the IT Park police station on Wednesday night arrested three employees of Hotel Whispering Oaks in Kishangarh for selling hookah to customers despite a ban.

While on patrolling duty near Kishangarh Chowk, Manimajra, head constable Ravinder Kumar received a tip-off regarding hookah being served at the hotel. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Rohit and Krishna, both residents of Mohali district, and Sahil, a resident of Kishangarh.

While on patrolling duty near Kishangarh Chowk, Manimajra, head constable Ravinder Kumar received a tip-off regarding hookah being served at the hotel. Based on this information, Kumar, along with a police team, conducted a raid at the hotel and arrested the three employees. A case under Sections 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act was registered against the accused.

