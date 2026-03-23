Three farmers, ACP hurt as protesters clash with cops in Amritsar

Three farmers and an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) were injured in minor clash during a protest near Ram Tirath in Amritsar on Sunday. Farmers in large numbers, on the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), were marching towards the deputy commissioner’s office in support of their demands when police stopped them near Ram Tirath. Farmers blocking the the Ram Tirath road during a protest against the central and state governments in Amritsar on Sunday.

The roads were blocked as cops had stationed tippers and installed barbed wires to stop the protesters. As farmers moved ahead, cops resorted to lathicharge, resulting in injuries to the protesters. ACP Shivdarshan Singh too sustained a minor injury, said ADCP Harpal Singh.

KMSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “During the baton-charge, three farmers were injured. One Baghel Singh Bhittewad suffered severe injuries.”

Regarding the protesters’ demands, Pandher said the government should release ₹3.77 crore as compensation for the stolen trolleys and other materials during the Shambhu–Khanauri protest. “We will not relent until compensation is paid. Compensation and government jobs should be ensured for those who lost their lives or sustained injuries in various farmer movements,” he said.

He also said that the Punjab government should clarify its stand on a legal guarantee for MSP and debt relief for farmers and labourers. He called for a special session of the Punjab legislative assembly to pass resolutions against the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, Seed Act 2025, and “free trade agreements being signed by India with the US and other countries.”

“Installation of smart meters or prepaid meters must be stopped. The red entries in revenue records, penalties and police cases related to stubble burning should be withdrawn,” he said, adding that cops detained several farmers and labourers during the protest.