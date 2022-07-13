Three fellow jail inmates moved after Navjot Sidhu complains
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year jail term in a road rage case, reportedly accused his fellow barrack inmates of misusing his cash card, following which three of them have been shifted elsewhere in the Patiala prison.
Confirming that barracks of “some inmates” who were lodged with Sidhu have been changed, Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh refused to divulge any details while calling it a “minor issue”.
Even Punjab jail minister Harjot Singh Bains shared a tweet over the issue: “It is a four-day-old trivial issue. Every inmate is issued a card. Sidhu says an inmate had drawn ration on his card for himself.”
According to a jail official privy to the development, the cricketer-turned-politician had been sharing the barrack with five other inmates. As there are security concerns, he used to hand over his cash card to his fellow inmates to procure his special diet — recommended by a medical board — from the jail canteen, said the official.
After Sidhu found that the spending limit of his card was almost exhausted, he reportedly objected to it. Meanwhile, the prisoners alleged that Sidhu used harsh words against them, said the official. Following this, the jail administration immediately changed the barracks of three prisoners, leaving just two others with Sidhu in the barrack, he said.
Sidhu was moved to the Patiala Central Jail after he surrendered before a local court on May 20 to serve the one-year prison term handed out to him by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case. The Congress leader was earlier let off in the case with a fine of meagre ₹1,000.
-
Mission 2024: BJP deploys Union ministers for Lok Sabha seats held by Opposition in Uttar Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun work on Mission 2024 and decided to deploy Union ministers for 14 such Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which are held by the opposition. The BJP and allies had won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It recently added Azamgarh and Rampur to its tally in bypolls held on June 23.
-
PMC urges private, IT firms WFH for two days
Considering the India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall alert, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday has appealed to private and IT companies to encourage employees to work from home (WFH) for next two days. According to PMC press statement, “IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Pune region for the next two days. Hence, we appeal to private companies, including IT firms, in and around Pune to encourage staff to work from home.”
-
Interstate travel not affected by heavy rains
The incessant rains across the city and ghat areas did not affect the interstate transport. Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department of poor visibility and slippery road during the intense spell, ghat areas remained clear and no major traffic disruption was reported, according to public transport utility officials. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, public relations officer, Abhijeet Bhosale, “All buses are running on time and there is no major disruption of traffic.”
-
Maha rains: Mumbai, Pune among 11 districts on alert, CM Shinde calls for vigil
The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai earlier today forecast that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur over Mumbai for the next 24 hours. It further predicted that the possibility of very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated nooks for the next 48 hours.
-
Traffic snarls, train delays mark another rainy day
Mumbai Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water logging in various parts of south Mumbai and the suburbs which led to another day of traffic snarls and delayed train schedules. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department recorded 66mm rain at the Santacruz weather station and 49.8mm in Colaba. In the 24-hours ending 8.30am Wednesday, the suburbs received 44.6mm rain, while south Mumbai received 24mm.
