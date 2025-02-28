Menu Explore
Three gangsters after shootout

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 28, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Sonepat police’s anti-gangster unit arrested three criminals early Thursday near Bayanpur village after a brief exchange of fire. One of the accused, Lakshya from Bhatgaon village, was shot in the leg and taken to civil hospital. The other two, Shubham and Ronak from Kakroi village, were also apprehended.

Lakshya attempted to escape on foot and fired at the police, who retaliated, injuring him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Lakshya attempted to escape on foot and fired at the police, who retaliated, injuring him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to inspector Ajay Dhankar, the trio had demanded 50 lakh from a sweet shop owner three days ago and were also wanted in a robbery case. Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near Kakroi village. When the suspects approached on a motorcycle and saw the checkpoint, they tried to flee but fell off their bike. Lakshya attempted to escape on foot and fired at the police, who retaliated, injuring him.

A country-made pistol was recovered from Lakshya. He was taken to a civil hospital and later referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College. The other two were arrested on the spot.

