Three held for drug peddling in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested three men in two separate cases of drug peddling on Thursday night and recovered 2.058-kg heroin and ₹7.5 lakh in drug money from them.

Two men from Hoshiarpur was arrested with 1.98-kg heroin, ₹7.5 lakh and an electronic weighing machine. The accused have been identified as Daljit Singh Bantu, 30, and Gurpeeet Singh Rinku, 24.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at Ludhiana unit of STF, said the duo was arrested near the Hoshiarpur Bypass in Phagwara. He added that they are both drug addicts and Daljit is already a proclaimed offender in a case of assault.

In another case, the STF arrested Ravi Vij, 30, of Kailash Nagar Road, with 78 gram heroin near Guru Vihar of Rahon Road. He is also facing trial in two cases of rape. The inspector said that Ravi confessed that he is a drug addict and indulged in peddling to fund his addiction.

Drugs case have been registered in both incidents. He added that they are questioning the accused to find out from where they use to procure heroin.