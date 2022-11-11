Three held for killing man in SBS Nagar

Police claimed to have arrested three men on Friday for allegedly killing a man for revenge, as his son eloped with one of the accused’s sister and later married her. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Navjot Singh alias Kukki. Two more accused, identified as Akshay Kumar and Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha, are yet to be arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said the police received a complaint from one Parminder Singh on October 18 that his father-in-law Kartar Singh went missing as some unidentified men took him along with them. “His dead body was found at Bhaddi-Balachaur link road and a case was registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 120B of Indian Penal Code at police station Balachaur”, he said.

SSP Bhagirath Singh said that an investigation team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar was formed to trace the killers. “The team nabbed three accused identified as Vijay Kumar, Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Navjot Singh alias Kukki. The accused confessed that they killed Kartar Singh along with two other accused, identified as Akshay Kumar and Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha. They killed Kartar Singh by hitting him several times on his head with swords and hockey sticks to take revenge as his son Mandeep Singh eloped with accused Akshay Kumar’s sister. The couple got married later. Our teams are probing more into the matters and regular raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused,” he said.