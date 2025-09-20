Three held in two separate shootouts in Kurukshetra

Days after three men allegedly fired outside a liquor vend in Kurukshetra and a jewellery store in Yamunanagar, the police nabbed one of the shooters for the crime after a shootout in Ladwa town on Friday. Police at the spot where accused Rahul Ghanghas and Rajiv Sandhu were arrested after a shootout in Kurukshetra on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Jainpur village of Ladwa.

Police said that he was undergoing treatment at a government hospital after he received bullet injuries on both his legs.

On September 14, Kumar along with his two aides first fired outside a jewellery store in Model Town area of Yamunanagar, before carrying out the shooting outside a liquor vend near Ladwa bus stand.

Ladwa is the assembly constituency of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

While a hunt is on for two of the other accused, police are yet to clarify the motive behind the firing.

In another shootout, the special task force (STF) said that they have nabbed two shooters behind last week’s firing at an IELTS centre in Kurukshetra, after a shootout alongside NH-44 on Thursday night.

They were identified as Rahul Ghanghas, 19 and Rajiv Sandhu, 19, both residents of Peedhal village of Kaithal district.

The STF said that both were undergoing treatment at LNJP government hospital at Kurukshetra under police custody, after they received bullet injuries on their legs.

STF DSP Aman Kumar said that a joint team from Ambala unit under inspector Parteek and Karnal unit under inspector Deepender, carried out the operation at Pratapgarh village near Pipli.

“The STF had received credible information about their movement near the crime spot, on which the teams traced them. As they were trying to nab them, both fired at the cops and in retaliation, both received bullet injuries. Nearly 15-20 rounds were fired from both sides. They were behind the firing incident that occurred on September 12 near the new bus stand in Kurukshetra,” he added.