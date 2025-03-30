Three held with 6 pistols in Amritsar

AMRITSAR The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of the Amritsar police has arrested three persons with six pistols — a 9mm Glock, two .30-bore and three country-made .32-bore pistols — and nine cartridges from their possession.

In a statement, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh of Sangatpura in Amritsar, Gursharan Singh, alias Gursharandeep, and Abhishek, alias Abhi, both residents of Lakhuwal in Amritsar.

The development came a day after the CI Amritsar busted a Pakistan-backed illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two operatives, who were further supplying weapons to associates of foreign-based gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera, and recovered five sophisticated pistols from their possession.

Yadav said the police teams from CI Amritsar received reliable inputs that some individuals are in possession of arms and ammunition and are hatching a conspiracy to commit crime at Uggar Aulakh village. Acting swiftly, CI Amritsar team conducted a raid near Uggar Aulakh village on the Amritsar-Ajnala road and apprehended the accused, he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to Arms Act, NDPS Act and Excise Act registered against them. Further investigations are underway, he added.

A case under Sections 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), police station in Amritsar.