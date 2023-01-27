Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three injured after balloon seller’s helium cylinder explodes in Punjab’s Sangrur

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Three persons were critically injured after a balloon seller’s helium-filled cylinder exploded at Dhuri road in Sangrur.

The father-son duo had set-up the stall on Thursday and while they were re-filling gas in the empty cylinder from a fully-filled cylinder, one of the cylinders exploded. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Three persons were critically injured after a balloon seller’s helium-filled cylinder exploded at Dhuri road here. A father-son duo selling balloons lost their legs in the incident and are fighting for life at Rajindra hospital in Patiala. The injured were identified as Manish Kumar, resident of Sangrur and his son Sourabh Kapoor. Rajinder Singh, a class-IV employee of state government, was also injured as he was standing near the ill-fated stall.

The father-son duo had set-up the stall at around 1pm on Thursday and while they were re-filling gas in the empty cylinder from a fully-filled cylinder, one of the cylinders exploded.

Kirpal Singh, senior medical officer of government civil hospital Sangrur, said, “The father-son duo is critically injured while Rajinder Singh received injuries on his eyes.”

Friday, January 27, 2023
