 Three injured as drain pipe falls in Panipat
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
Three injured as drain pipe falls in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 28, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The pipe, from the flyover, reportedly fell on six vehicles and a two-wheeler, two men were seriously injured and were taken to nearby private hospital

At least three commuters sustained injuries after a drain pipe of the Panipat Elevated Corridor collapsed and landed on moving traffic near Sanjay Chowk in Panipat on Monday.

The police force was also deployed to manage the traffic. (HT Photo)
The police force was also deployed to manage the traffic. (HT Photo)

The pipe, from the flyover, reportedly fell on six vehicles and a two-wheeler. Two men were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby private hospital and are under treatment.

After the incident, ADC Pankaj Yadav and local MLA Pramod Vij reached the spot. The police force was also deployed to manage the traffic. The pipes were removed with the help of three cranes.

MLA Vij said that there has been a huge lapse on the part of the concerned authorities and assured action.

ADC Yadav said that out of the three, two men with serious injuries were admitted to Hyderabadi hospital and were said to be stable. He further said that a structural audit will also be conducted and if required all pipes will be replaced.

The district administration has also ordered a magisterial enquiry and constituted a five-member committee under SDM that will submit its report within a month.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three injured as drain pipe falls in Panipat
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
