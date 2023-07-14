Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three kanwariyas killed, 7 hurt in Sonepat crash

Three kanwariyas killed, 7 hurt in Sonepat crash

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 14, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Three kanwariyas were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their pick-up van from the rear on the Panipat-Rohtak highway near Chidana village in Sonepat late on Thursday night

Rohtak

This is the second such incident in three days in the state. (Representational Photo)
Three kanwariyas were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their pick-up van from the rear on the Panipat-Rohtak highway near Chidana village in Sonepat late on Thursday night, said police.

The victims were identified as Sajjan, 33, Praveen, 37 and Kapil, 27, all residents of Surehati village in Mahendergarh.

A spokesperson of the Gohana police said the incident took place when the kanwariyas were heading towards their village after bringing ‘Ganga jal’ from Haridwar.

“Three persons died and seven were rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan from where three critically injured kanwariyas referred to Rohtak’s PGIMS,” the spokesperson added.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

This is the second such incident in three days in the state. On Monday night, a 25-year-old kanwariya was killed and eight others injured after the pick-up vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 152D near Rahra village in Karnal district.

Sign out